BREAKING NEWS: 6 more positive cases

Posted on Oct 17 2020
Six additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the CNMI total to 86. The new cases were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing on arrival.

The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.

 

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
