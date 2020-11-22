BREAKING NEWS: 2 more COVID-19-related deaths in Guam
Tag: Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 105th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital at approximately 11am yesterday, Nov. 21, 2020. The patient was a 59-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to USNH on Oct. 31, 2020, and tested positive upon admission.
Guam’s 106th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 11:56pm also yesterday. The patient was a 51-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GRMC on Nov. 21, 2020, and tested positive upon admission.
