BREAKING NEWS: 1 tests positive in NMI; Guam death toll rises to 104

One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in the CNMI, bringing its total to 104 cases.

The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth day testing.

In Guam, one more person died of COVID-19-related 104th illness yesterday, bringing its death toll to 104.

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 104th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:36pm on Nov. 22. The patient was a 57-year-old female with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Nov. 5, 2020 and was a known positive case.

