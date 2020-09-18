BREAKING NEWS: 2 more COVID-19-related deaths in Guam

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 32nd and 33d COVID-19-related fatalities occurred today.

At approximately 6:45pm (ChST), a 92-year-old female with underlying health conditions passed away at the Guam Memorial Hospital. She was admitted to GMH on Aug. 27 and tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 upon admission.

At approximately 6:59pm (ChST), a 56-year-old female with underlying health conditions passed away at the Guam Regional Medical City. She was admitted to GRMC earlier today and was a known COVID-19 positive case.

“Our island suffers with each passing, and making these announcements will always be difficult for me. We are reminded of the fragility of life and are forced to confront our mortality. Losing a loved one is always hard and the pain is incomprehensible. Not only did this virus take them away from us, it has taken away moments they should have shared with their family and friends beside them,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies to the families who have lost so much. You remain in our thoughts and prayers.”

 

