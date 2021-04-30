BREAKING NEWS: 2 more test positive

Share











Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing.

This brings the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 166 individuals since March 28, 2020.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and were confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival on April 29, 2021.

The individuals have been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.

Remember the 3 Ws: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.