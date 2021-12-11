BREAKING NEWS: 260 new positive cases in NMI
Tag: NMI
Two hundred sixty cases have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance testing on Dec. 8 to 9, 2021, bringing the CNMI total to 1,774 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored. As of Dec. 9, 2021, there have been 567 recoveries made, 914 active cases, and two deaths of the cases identified since Oct. 28, 2021.
As of Dec. 10, 2021, there are 14 individuals hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 (10 unvaccinated, two vaccinated, two partially vaccinated; zero on a ventilator); and one was discharged from the Alternative Care Site.