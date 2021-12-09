HANMI occupancy at 35% in Nov.

Share











The Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands reported a 35% average occupancy rate among its 12 member-hotels in November. This is over eight times higher compared to November 2020, with 14,511 room nights sold this November compared to 2,006 rooms last November.

The occupancy rates do not include venue rentals at Kanoa Resort Saipan for government COVID-19 quarantine accommodations.

“November occupancy rates were very similar to the prior month, with growing demand among visitors for the Marianas, but a limited number of quarantine rooms to accommodate them,” said HANMI chairwoman Gloria Cavanagh. “The government lifted the hybrid quarantine requirements starting Dec. 1. This opens up our islands to a free market. Those tourists that already booked on TRIP—the Tourism Resumption Investment Plan—program will still receive benefits of lodging coupons to be used in any hotel approved by the Marianas Visitors Authority under the World Travel & Tourism Council safe travel guidelines. The demand through the end of the year is still very strong. We anticipate more flights to be starting at the beginning of the year after the conclusion of the TRIP program. Strong COVID-19 protocols and our collective cooperation with those protocols will continue to be key to the continued recovery of our tourism economy.”

A total of 14,511 of 41,213 available room nights sold during the month. Average room rates were $135.59 compared to $144.40 last October.

Hotels included in HANMI’s monthly statistical report are Aqua Resort Club, Aquarius Beach Tower, Century Hotel, GrandVrio Resort Saipan, Fiesta Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Saipan, Kanoa Resort Saipan, Kensington Hotel Saipan, LaoLao Bay Golf & Resort, Saipan World Resort, and Pacific Islands Club Saipan.

HANMI was established in 1985. (PR)