BREAKING NEWS: 3 added to CNMI tally
Three additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings our CNMI total to 80 cases.
The individuals were identified by travel screening and had confirmed diagnosis through testing on arrival.
The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.