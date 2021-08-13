BREAKING NEWS: 3 more positive cases

Share











Three additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 214 individuals since March 28, 2020.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing upon arrival on Aug. 11, and fifth-day testing on Aug. 12, 2021.

The individuals have been moved to the designated quarantine area for close monitoring. The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.

