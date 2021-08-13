BREAKING NEWS: 3 more positive cases

Posted on Aug 13 2021
Three additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 214 individuals since March 28, 2020.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing upon arrival on Aug. 11, and fifth-day testing on Aug. 12, 2021.

The individuals have been moved to the designated quarantine area for close monitoring. The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.

Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine also helps keep you and your loved ones from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19. (PR)

 

 

 

