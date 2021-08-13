BREAKING NEWS: Saipan Vegas Resort shuts down golf course

Posted on Aug 13 2021
Saipan Vegas Resort has closed, effective immediately, the Saipan Golf Course that they took over back in 2016.

According to Gus Noble, Saipan Vegas Resort consultant, the resort has no choice but to shut down the over 50-year-old course and lay off all the workers who maintain it due to the enactment of Saipan Local Law 22-6, which essentially imposes a local license fee on all electronic gaming devices on Saipan and poker amusement machines in the same e-gaming premises on the island on top of the existing similar amount of CNMI-wide fees imposed by current law.

Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
