BREAKING NEWS: 3 more test positive

Posted on Jan 23 2021

Three additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 132 cases since March 28, 2020.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival.

The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.

 

 

