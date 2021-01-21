Pangelinan stays focused

By
|
Posted on Jan 22 2021
Share

Corry Pangelinan competes in one of the legs of the Marianas Racing Association Practice Heat Series at the Kan Pacific grounds.
(Teddy Corpuz)

Sixteen-year-old Corry Pangelinan hopes to deliver under pressure as competition in the Marianas Racing Association Point Race Season starts this Sunday at the CowTown Raceway Park.

Pangelinan will enter the season-opening of the seven-leg series as the heavy favorite in the Novice Class, having dominated the division during the MRA Practice Heat Series held in November until early this month.

“I admit there is pressure, but I will try not to be bothered by that. I will stay focused, keep on doing the things that have worked on my way and hopefully continue getting those wins,” said the Marianas High School student.

Corry Pangelinan poses for a photo after a practice ride. (Contributed Photo)

“My approach for this weekend’s race is like how I started in this sport five or six months ago—pretend that I am alone at the track, racing against myself and do my best not to crash out there,” Pangelinan said.

The MHS sophomore won every Novice Class race that MRA held last year and also competed in a couple of events for Expert Open Class.

In the Novice Class, he raced against Gino Dela Cruz, Kier Agda, Byron Castro, Sus Santos, Thomas Reyes, Arthur Jebehn, Vince Torres, and Keoni and Ens Macaranas. In the Expert Open, Pangelinan had the privilege of going up against Cuki and Shane Alvarez, who consistently figured in the Top 2 of the elite division.

Corry Pangelinan (323) races in the Novice Class of the Marianas Racing Association Practice Heat Series 2 at the Kan Pacific grounds. (Teddy Corpuz)

“I like racing with the adult and experienced riders because these races present a challenge to me. They test my skills and motivate me to keep working hard during practice sessions and the actual races,” Pangelinan said.

The San Vicente resident attributed his impressive showing in the MRA races to consistent training and his father, Glenn, who inspired him to try the sport.

“We train three to four times a week and four to five hours per session,” said Pangelinan, who was into cross country and track running and once played interscholastic soccer before riding a dirt bike and following in the footsteps of his dad. The older Pangelinan participates in Veteran Class events.

Corry Pangelinan clears one of the jumps at the CowTown Raceway Park. (Joseph Chin)

Meanwhile, races in this weekend’s season-opening will start at 10am with riders competing in two heats in their respective classes. Besides the Novice and Expert Open divisions, MRA will have morning and afternoon heats in the Peewee (1 and 2) Minis (1 and 2), Mini ATV (4 wheelers), Power Puff (all girls), Veterans (40 and over), and Big Boy ATV. Points will be awarded to riders based on their finish in each heat.

Points in the seven-leg season will be compiled to determine the Top 3 riders in each class. MRA will award the No. 1, 2, and 3 plates to the ATV and dirt bike riders at the end of the season, which will be on July 25. The five other legs of MRA’s inaugural season are slated for Feb. 28, March 28, April 25, May 30, and June 27.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - January 20, 2021

Posted On Jan 20 2021

NEWS BRIEFS - January 18, 2021

Posted On Jan 18 2021

Community Briefs - January 11, 2021

Posted On Jan 11 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

10

10 ways to help the Earth

Posted On Jan 21 2021
Tanapag

The Tanapag Beach Cleanup

Posted On Jan 07 2021

The 2020 Christmas Bird Count

Posted On Dec 31 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

January 22, 2021, 9:54 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 67%
wind speed: 8 m/s E
wind gusts: 11 m/s
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 6:47 AM
sunset: 6:10 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune