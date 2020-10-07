BREAKING NEWS: 57th COVID-19-related death in Guam

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 57th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:47pm today. The patient was a 61-year-old female with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Sept. 4 and was a known positive case.

“Our days have been too full with moments of silence. To those who loved her, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus is unrelenting and will continue to test our resolve. To the people of Guam, let us reflect on these recent passings and reaffirm our commitment to doing what we can to keep us safe.”

 

