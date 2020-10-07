BREAKING NEWS: 56th COVID-19-related death in Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 56th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 8:48am today. The patient was a 69-year-old female with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Sept. 23 and tested positive upon admission.
“Losing a loved one is never easy, and this pandemic has only heightened our grief. To those who loved him/her, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies. May the support from those around you bring you comfort in this most difficult of times,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We cannot overcome this pandemic by becoming complacent. As restrictions are relaxed, our entire island must become more vigilant and more aware of our actions. We cannot afford anymore loss of life. Please, stay home, wear your masks, social distance, and practice good hygiene.”