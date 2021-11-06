BREAKING NEWS: 7 new cases in the CNMI
Seven additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 350 individuals since March 28, 2020. These individuals were identified and confirmed through surveillance testing and travel testing on Nov. 5, 2021.
Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have been 59 new cases, of which 46 were identified via contact tracing, 10 were identified via community testing, and three were identified via travel testing.