BREAKING NEWS: CNMI total now at 343 cases
Four additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 through surveillance testing on Nov. 4, 2021. Together with the nine cases that were confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance testing and travel screening on Nov. 3 and 4, these bring the CNMI total to 343 cases since March 28, 2020.
Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have been 52 new cases, of which 40 were identified via contact tracing, 10 were identified via community testing, and two were identified via travel testing. (PR)