BREAKING NEWS: 88th COVID-19-related death in Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 88th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Oct. 21, 2020. The official report of this COVID-19-related fatality was received by the Department of Public Health and Social Services only today. The patient was a 64-year-old female with underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19. She was admitted to USNH Guam on Oct. 21, 2020, and was a known COVID-19 case.