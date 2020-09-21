BREAKING NEWS: Additional COVID-19 case

Share











One additional individuals has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings our CNMI total to 69 cases since March 28, 2020.

The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing on arrival.

The individual has been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The CHCC has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed case, including passengers on the same flight.

Of the total 69 confirmed cases, 43 cases (62%) have been identified through port of entry screening procedures, in accordance with the CNMI COVID-19 Emergency Directives, 10 (14%) cases have been identified as a community contact, and 16 (23%) cases identified as a known contact.

Of the 43 confirmed cases identified through travel screening, 28 (65%) cases originated from the U.S. mainland, nine (21%) from a foreign country, and seven (16%) from U.S. territories.

The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force continues to ask the community to practice washing your hands, watching your distance (at least 6 feet apart), and wearing a face mask. (PR)