COMMUNITY BRIEFS – Sept. 21, 2020
OVR CAP meetings
The Office of Vocational Rehabilitation will not attend any external meetings beginning today, Sept. 21, 2020 to Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. During this time period, OVR will be working on the Corrective Action Plan Report from the FY 2019 Monitoring Report.
For concerns or matters that require immediate attention, call OVR executive director Maryann Borja-Arriola at (670) 287-6609. (PR)
4.5-magnitude quake hits Saipan
At 11:32am on Sept. 20, 2020, a report of a 4.5-magnitude earthquake occurred 248 kilometers north of Saipan in the Northern Mariana Islands. Currently, there are no tsunami warnings or advisories issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center. For more information, contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000. (PR)