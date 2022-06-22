BREAKING NEWS: Angel bags 2 golds in weightlifting

Angel San Nicolas won two gold medals in the clean & jerk and the overall weight of the 102-kg class of the weightlifting event today of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 at the Marianas High School Gymnasium. He also got a silver in the snatch. More details to follow.
