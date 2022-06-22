BREAKING NEWS: CNMI wins bronze in aquathlon

The CNMI won the bronze in aquathlon during the triathlon event of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 on Rota. The winning team is made up of Isaiah Aleksenko, Leo Wania, Kathy Ruszala, and Heather Brook. More details to follow.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.