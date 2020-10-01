BREAKING NEWS: Bomb threat at Saipan airport
The Commonwealth Ports Authority received a bomb threat today at approximately 2pm, allegedly affecting the Francisco C. Ada/Saipan International Airport.
CPA board chair Kimberlyn King-Hinds confirmed that both CPA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are now looking into the situation. King-Hinds added that everyone at the airport was told to stay clear.
Early reports said that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection received an anonymous call at approximately 2:18pm that an Asiana Aircraft arriving on Saipan was to explode. The U.S. Transportation Security Agency and CPA were immediately notified.
More details to follow.