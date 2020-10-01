BREAKING NEWS: NMI gets 3 more positive cases
Three additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings our CNMI total to 73 cases.
The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing on arrival.
The individuals have been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.