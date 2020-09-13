BREAKING NEWS: Boy, 10, is Guam 26th COVID-19-related death 

Share











The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 26th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the U.S. Naval Hospital Guam last night at approximately 10pm (ChST). The patient was a 10-year-old boy and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 3, 2020. He is Guam’s youngest COVID-19-related fatality to date.

“As your governor, I have made difficult announcements with each life we lose to COVID-19. With the passing of this 10-year-old boy, this is the hardest one I have had to make. This is news no parent ever wants to receive. He was just a child, with a full life ahead of him. There is no pain deeper than losing a child. To his family, friends, and everyone who loved and knew him, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “With his passing, we are forced to see the reality that COVID-19 does not spare even the most innocent among us. None of us are immune to this virus, and we need to do whatever it takes to ensure we have no more days of grief.”