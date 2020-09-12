BREAKING NEWS: CNMI positive total now at 60

Share











One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings our CNMI total to 60.

The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival. The individual has been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends) of the new confirmed case.

Of the total 60 confirmed cases, 34 cases (57%) have been identified through port-of-entry screening procedures, 10 (17%) cases have been identified as a community contact, and 16 (27%) cases identified as a known contact.

Of the 34 confirmed cases identified through travel screening, 24 (71%) cases originated from the U.S. mainland, 3 (9%) from a foreign country, and seven7 (21%) from U.S. territories.