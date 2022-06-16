BREAKING NEWS: CNMI beats Guam in baseball, 4-1

The CNMI National Baseball Team won its first game against rival Guam, 4-1, in the start of the baseball competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 tonight at the Francisco M. Palacios Baseball Field.
More details to follow.
Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
