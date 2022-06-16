Watch Mini Games 2022 live!

Share











The Pacific Mini Games Organizing Committee is proud to announce the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 will be broadcasted live on the Pacific Mini Games YouTube channel.

“With over 1,000 athletes participating in the Games and a staff of 400 hailing from 20 countries, the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games will be an event for the record books. This is the first time the NMI has ever hosted the Games, and we wanted to make sure everyone is able to participate and tune in,” said PMGOC chair Marco Peter.

For the complete Games schedule and access to the Pacific Mini Games YouTube channel where the events will be broadcasted live, check out www.northernmarianas2022.com. Cheer for your favorite athlete or nation and join in on the fun and excitement of the Pacific Mini Games. (PR)