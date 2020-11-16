BREAKING NEWS: CNMI COVID-19 total now at 103

Share











One more individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings our CNMI total to 103 cases since March 28, 2020.

The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival on Saturday, Nov. 14. Traveler’s origin needed to be verified in order to avoid double reporting. Confirmation results became available today, Nov. 16.

The individual has been safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.