BREAKING NEWS: CNMI men’s and women’s tennis teams advance to semis

Share











The CNMI national men’s and women’s tennis teams advanced to the semifinals after finishing in the Top 4 at the end of the elimination round today in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022.

The men’s team of Colin Sinclair, Robbie Schorr, Colin Ramsay, and Bobby Cruz topped Group A with a perfect 5-0 record in matches played. They will take on Fiji starting at 8am tomorrow. The other semis matchup in the men’s will pit Tahiti against Vanuatu.

The women’s team of Isabel Herras, Asia Raulerson, Hye Jin Elliott, and Serin Chung, meanwhile, finished No. 2 in Group C after compiling a 5-4 record in matches played. They will take on PNG tomorrow morning. Fiji and Tonga will compete in the other semis match.