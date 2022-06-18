NMI lifts COVID testing before arrival

Share











Effective last June 13, 2022, all travelers inbound via air or sea are not required but are highly encouraged to fill out the CNMI health declaration form if their return trip requires COVID-19 testing.

In accordance with U.S. regulations, air passengers from international destinations will not need to get tested and show a negative COVID-19 test result, or show documentation of recovery from COVID-19, prior to boarding a flight to the U.S.

All travelers should continue to wear a well-fitted mask based on their personal preference after arrival if they must be around others, and if they develop symptoms, they should get tested at least 5 days after arrival.

With the new U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metric, the CNMI is currently in Community Level Low.