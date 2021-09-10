BREAKING NEWS: CNMI now 80% vaccinated
As of 2pm today, Sept. 10, 2021 the CNMI reached 80% of its eligible population being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This is 173 days or only a little over five months since the CNMI rolled out its vaccination program on March 21, 2021.
Having reached this goal, the CNMI can begin to claim herd immunity against COVID-19 but a Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. representative said there will be no immediate changes to the CNMI’s COVID-19 safety protocols. Statements from CHCC on the achievement and more details to follow.