CNMI reaches 80% vaccination of its eligible population

By
|
Posted on Sep 10 2021

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres announced Friday afternoon that the CNMI has officially reached 80% vaccination of its eligible population aged 12 years and older on Sept. 10, 2021.

“This accomplishment is a testament to proactive planning and hard work by our executive leadership, our COVID-19 Task Force led by [chair] Warren Villagomez, our Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. led by CEO Esther Muña, our doctors and nurses, and of course our first responders,” said Torres.

He noted his administration’s commitment to assisting CHCC in encouraging CNMI residents to get vaccinated through the recently concluded “Road to 80” campaign.

“Our administration committed $100,000 to the Road to 80 campaign to encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated for a chance to win prizes and incentives, and we are glad to see people coming out to get vaccinated these last few months to protect themselves and their loved ones,” he added.

The governor noted that the decisions throughout the course of the pandemic were not easy, but emphasized that they have always been to keep everyone in the Marianas safe from the COVID-19 disease.

“To our first responders, thank you, un dangkulu na si yu’us ma’ase, yan ghilisow para todu sacrificio miyu. Your dedication to our goal is why we got here together,” he said. “And to our community, thank you for your patience, for your cooperation, for believing in our administration, and for following the directives and quarantine protocols. We are glad to see our people healthy, and for that, we remain blessed to be living in one of the safest places in the world. The work is not done, and we must keep our guard up to protect each other. Much love, Marianas.”

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

CNMI’s COVID-19 total now at 249

Posted On Sep 10 2021
, By
0

5 more positive cases in CNMI

Posted On Sep 06 2021
, By
0

BREAKING NEWS: 5 more positive cases in CNMI

Posted On Sep 04 2021
, By
0

CNMI seeing increased circulation of Respiratory Syncytial Virus

Posted On Sep 03 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Poll

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USACE urged to ‘do the right thing’ on former hospital dump

Posted On Sep 09 2021

Climate study warns of extreme heat in the CNMI

Posted On Sep 02 2021

Guam Green Growth launches G3 Conservation Corps  

Posted On Aug 26 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 9, 2021

Posted On Sep 09 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 31, 2021

Posted On Aug 31 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 24, 2021

Posted On Aug 24 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Weather Forecast

September 10, 2021, 10:10 PM
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1020 mb
humidity: 84%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:22 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune