CNMI reaches 80% vaccination of its eligible population

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres announced Friday afternoon that the CNMI has officially reached 80% vaccination of its eligible population aged 12 years and older on Sept. 10, 2021.

“This accomplishment is a testament to proactive planning and hard work by our executive leadership, our COVID-19 Task Force led by [chair] Warren Villagomez, our Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. led by CEO Esther Muña, our doctors and nurses, and of course our first responders,” said Torres.

He noted his administration’s commitment to assisting CHCC in encouraging CNMI residents to get vaccinated through the recently concluded “Road to 80” campaign.

“Our administration committed $100,000 to the Road to 80 campaign to encourage everyone in our community to get vaccinated for a chance to win prizes and incentives, and we are glad to see people coming out to get vaccinated these last few months to protect themselves and their loved ones,” he added.

The governor noted that the decisions throughout the course of the pandemic were not easy, but emphasized that they have always been to keep everyone in the Marianas safe from the COVID-19 disease.

“To our first responders, thank you, un dangkulu na si yu’us ma’ase, yan ghilisow para todu sacrificio miyu. Your dedication to our goal is why we got here together,” he said. “And to our community, thank you for your patience, for your cooperation, for believing in our administration, and for following the directives and quarantine protocols. We are glad to see our people healthy, and for that, we remain blessed to be living in one of the safest places in the world. The work is not done, and we must keep our guard up to protect each other. Much love, Marianas.”