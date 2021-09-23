BREAKING NEWS: Govt offices shut down today at noon and through Friday

By
|
Sep 23 2021
“Because of the ongoing threat of Tropical Depression 20W, we anticipate the declaration of Tropical Storm Condition II for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota at noon today.

“Due to the current vulnerability of our islands as we continue to recover from Super Typhoon Yutu and Typhoon Mangkhut, effective 12:00 noon, all government offices will be shut down on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, and through Friday, Sept.r 24, 2021.

“Non-critical government employees are advised to go home, take care of their families, secure their belongings, and finalize preparations for heavy rainfall and increasing wind speeds

“The CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, through the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, will maintain a 24-hour operation, monitor the movement of Tropical Depression 20W, and will be issuing bulletins and advisories as they become available.

“This is an evolving situation, and we will continue to provide updates moving forward.” (PR)

 

