BREAKING NEWS: Tropical Storm Watch in effect

Tropical Storm Condition III for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota
By
|
Posted on Sep 23 2021
Share

As of 8am today, Sept. 23, 2021, the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and Guam for Tropical Depression 20W.

At 7am, Tropical Depression 20W was located about 225 miles south-southeast of Saipan, 220 miles south-southeast of Tinian, and 185 miles southeast of Rota and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm is forecasted to intensify through Saturday, possibly becoming a tropical storm by tonight.

Because of the anticipated threat of Tropical Depression 20W, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres declares Tropical Storm Condition III for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota as of 8am today. Tropical Storm Condition III means that damaging winds of 39 to 74 mph are possible through Friday morning.

A small craft advisory and a flash flood watch remain in effect from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon as heavy rainfall is expected for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

In preparation for the tropical disturbance, Torres and HSEM advise CNMI residents to take the following precautionary measures through Friday:

Avoid driving on flooded roads or areas.

Secure loose debris and belongings around your household or yard.

Have a prepared emergency preparedness kit with first-aid kits, batteries, flashlights, toiletries, and a portable stove in your household.

Stock up on food and water for your household.

Stay up to date with the latest information from the National Weather Service and the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

CNMI residents are advised to stay safe while traveling in rainy conditions and to be courteous of other drivers out on the road.

This is an evolving situation. HSEM and the Office of the Governor will continue to provide updates moving forward.

For more information, visit the following:

  • CNMI EOC State Warning Point Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cnmieocswp/
  • CNMI Office of the Governor Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GovernorCNMI
  • Governor Ralph DLG. Torres Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ralphdlg.torres/
  • NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/
  • NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

 

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

USEPA hosts free NEPA and Environmental Justice webinar for Pacific Islanders

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC 2021: Community unites to clean NMI coasts

Posted On Sep 23 2021

ICC volunteers speak up!

Posted On Sep 23 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 21, 2021

Posted On Sep 22 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 20, 2021

Posted On Sep 20 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 17, 2021

Posted On Sep 17 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

September 23, 2021, 4:08 PM
Rain
Rain
25°C
real feel: 25°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 93%
wind speed: 8 m/s ESE
wind gusts: 12 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:06 AM
sunset: 6:12 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune