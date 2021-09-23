BREAKING NEWS: Tropical Storm Watch in effect

Share











As of 8am today, Sept. 23, 2021, the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for Saipan, Tinian, Rota, and Guam for Tropical Depression 20W.

At 7am, Tropical Depression 20W was located about 225 miles south-southeast of Saipan, 220 miles south-southeast of Tinian, and 185 miles southeast of Rota and is moving west-northwest at 14 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. The storm is forecasted to intensify through Saturday, possibly becoming a tropical storm by tonight.

Because of the anticipated threat of Tropical Depression 20W, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres declares Tropical Storm Condition III for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota as of 8am today. Tropical Storm Condition III means that damaging winds of 39 to 74 mph are possible through Friday morning.

A small craft advisory and a flash flood watch remain in effect from Thursday morning through Friday afternoon as heavy rainfall is expected for Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.

In preparation for the tropical disturbance, Torres and HSEM advise CNMI residents to take the following precautionary measures through Friday:

Avoid driving on flooded roads or areas.

Secure loose debris and belongings around your household or yard.

Have a prepared emergency preparedness kit with first-aid kits, batteries, flashlights, toiletries, and a portable stove in your household.

Stock up on food and water for your household.

Stay up to date with the latest information from the National Weather Service and the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

CNMI residents are advised to stay safe while traveling in rainy conditions and to be courteous of other drivers out on the road.

This is an evolving situation. HSEM and the Office of the Governor will continue to provide updates moving forward.

