BREAKING NEWS: Guam has 2 more COVID-19-related deaths

Share











The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 102nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 11am on Nov. 20, 2020. The patient was a 37-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 6, 2020, and was a known positive case.

Guam’s 103rd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 5:05pm on Nov. 20, 2020. The patient was a 51-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 25, 2020, and tested positive upon admission.

“To their family and friends, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send our deepest condolences. May your memories bring you strength during this difficult time,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Throughout this pandemic, I have heard people compare COVID-19 to the seasonal flu; however, I strongly caution anyone making this comparison. COVID-19 is cold, ruthless, and numbing. It isolates people from those they love and prevents us from comforting each other when it is most needed. We cannot let our resolve falter, and I ask everyone to do what is necessary to save lives.”