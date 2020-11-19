Repeat for Agape, Brilliant Star

By
|
Posted on Nov 20 2020

Tag:
Share

Agape Christian School runners head out to the course during the opening leg of the 2020-2021 Public School System/Northern Marianas Athletics All Schools Cross Country Series held early this month at the CPA Airport Field. (Roselyn B. Monroyo)

It seems like Agape Christian School and Brilliant Star School runners are favored to battle for the top individual honors in the co-ed elementary division of the 2020-2021 Public School System/Northern Marianas Athletics All Schools Cross Country Series judging from the results of the first two qualifiers.

Agape’s Jessie Campbell ruled Heat 2 of the second qualifier for the U11 age group after clocking in at 8:15 in the 1.1-mile race held last Friday at the CPA Airport Field. His time was five seconds faster that his record in the opening leg, which he also won.

On Heat 1, Brilliant Star’s Akeen Edvalson checked in at 8:01 to top the group that had 23 runners. Edvalson’s victory made it two in a row for Brilliant Star, as Moshe Sikkel prevailed in the first qualifier last Nov. 6 with the fastest time (7:56) so far this season. Sikkel did not race in the second leg, as Brilliant Star brought a new set of runners for last weekend’s event.

Middle school runners go for the first lap of the 2.1-mile course during the second leg of the cross country series. (Contributed Photo)

In other results, coming in at second place on Heat 2 was Saipan Community School’s Emma Sablan. Saipan International School’s Landon Pudney, Suki Peng, and Aubrey White completed the Top 5, making the Geckos a threat to Agape and Brilliant Star’s bids for top team honors in next month’s championship round.

The final race in the U11 division will be held on Dec. 4 with the team award to be decided based on the combined performance (accumulated points with the squad getting the lowest scoring winning the category) of the Top 4 finishers of each school.

Agape had two other runners placing in the Top 5 of Heat 2 in the second qualifier with Benjamin Cai ranked third behind Mt. Carmel School’s Stephen Yeom and Daniel Huang finishing fifth. Isla Montessori School’s Oliver Pauling came in at fourth on Heat 2, which had 12 other U11 runners completing the one-lap race.

Mt. Carmel School runners keep a steady pace as they navigate the first half of the 1.1-mile course during the elementary school division race. (Contributed Photo)

Meanwhile, the third and last qualifying race in the elementary division will be held this Friday afternoon. Both Sikkel and Edvalson will be racing for Brilliant Star on Heat 1 and they will battle new set of runners from SIS and returnees from Saipan Community School and William S. Reyes Elementary School.

On Heat 2, Campbell will again anchor Agape’s complete co-ed team (six runners plus one alternate and the Torchbearers will be up against the representatives of Mt. Carmel, Isla Montessori and Kagman Elementary School.

The final qualifying races in the middle school and high school will also take place this weekend with the U14 and U18 students running at the CPA Airport Field tomorrow morning.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.

Related Posts

0

Brilliant Star shines in All Schools Cross-Country

Posted On Oct 25 2019
, By

Brilliant Star welcomes Beyer as new principal

Posted On Aug 23 2019
, By
0

Brilliant Star shines

Posted On May 08 2019
, By
0

Tinian, Kagman top U9 softball throw

Posted On May 06 2016
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

October - December 2020 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - November 20, 2020

Posted On Nov 20 2020

Community Briefs - November 19, 2020

Posted On Nov 19 2020

Community Briefs - November 10, 2020

Posted On Nov 10 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

schools

Schools for Environmental Conservation

Posted On Nov 12 2020

Are you going to the beach today?

Posted On Oct 29 2020

No [cigarette] butts, no excuses…

Posted On Oct 22 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

November 20, 2020, 2:10 PM
Sunny
Sunny
31°C
real feel: 37°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 4 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 5
sunrise: 6:22 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune