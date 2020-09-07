BREAKING NEWS: Guam has 2 more COVID-related deaths

Share











The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 17th and 18th COVID-19-related fatalities occurred today at the Guam Regional Medical City and the Guam Memorial Hospital, respectively.

At approximately 8:46am, a 31-year-old female was pronounced dead on arrival at the GRMC. She was a known COVID-19 case and had underlying health issues. She is Guam’s youngest COVID-19 related death to date.

At approximately 10:09am, the second patient, a 65-year-old male, passed away. He had comorbidities and was admitted to GMH on Sept. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I was informed of our 17th and 18th COVID-related deaths. It is never easy losing a member of our community to this virus, and my heart breaks every time I receive these calls. [First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send their family and friends our condolences and deepest sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We cannot afford to lose…more people in this pandemic. Please do what you need to do to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

COVID-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. The Joint Information Center will report cumulative COVID-19 test results once a day, unless unavailable.