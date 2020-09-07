BREAKING NEWS: Guam has 2 more COVID-related deaths

By
|
Posted on Sep 07 2020
Share

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 17th and 18th COVID-19-related fatalities occurred today at the Guam Regional Medical City and the Guam Memorial Hospital, respectively.

At approximately 8:46am, a 31-year-old female was pronounced dead on arrival at the GRMC. She was a known COVID-19 case and had underlying health issues. She is Guam’s youngest COVID-19 related death to date.

At approximately 10:09am, the second patient, a 65-year-old male, passed away. He had comorbidities and was admitted to GMH on Sept. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

“This morning I was informed of our 17th and 18th COVID-related deaths. It is never easy losing a member of our community to this virus, and my heart breaks every time I receive these calls. [First gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send their family and friends our condolences and deepest sympathies,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We cannot afford to lose…more people in this pandemic. Please do what you need to do to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”

 

COVID-19 test results are reported from multiple labs at varying times of the day. The Joint Information Center will report cumulative COVID-19 test results once a day, unless unavailable.

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

August 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Let’s talk crap: How fecal waste contaminates CNMI waters

Posted On Sep 03 2020

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 7, 2020, 4:39 PM
Sunny
Sunny
30°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 76%
wind speed: 6 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 6 m/s
UV-Index: 4
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:25 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune