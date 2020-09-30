BREAKING NEWS: Guam has 49th COVID-19-related death

By
|
Posted on Sep 30 2020
Share

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 49th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 4:16pm today. The patient was a 70-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 30 and was a known COVID case.

“With each passing, we are reminded just how fragile life can be. We should never take each day for granted. Let’s take this time to reach out to family and loved ones to check up on them and see how they are doing. COVID-19 can be isolating, but we must remember that we are not alone,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I offer our deepest condolences. In this difficult time, I hope you find comfort from the outpouring of support from the community.”

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - Sept. 21, 2020

Posted On Sep 21 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

In cleaning up the island, every small action counts

Posted On Sep 24 2020
Saipan

‘We don’t want an island full of trash’

Posted On Sep 17 2020

2019 ICC TOP 10 WASTES

Posted On Sep 17 2020

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

October 1, 2020, 3:27 AM
Mostly cloudy with showers
Mostly cloudy with showers
26°C
real feel: 28°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 92%
wind speed: 3 m/s SW
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:07 AM
sunset: 6:06 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune