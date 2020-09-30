BREAKING NEWS: Guam has 49th COVID-19-related death
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 49th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 4:16pm today. The patient was a 70-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Aug. 30 and was a known COVID case.
“With each passing, we are reminded just how fragile life can be. We should never take each day for granted. Let’s take this time to reach out to family and loved ones to check up on them and see how they are doing. COVID-19 can be isolating, but we must remember that we are not alone,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “To his family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I offer our deepest condolences. In this difficult time, I hope you find comfort from the outpouring of support from the community.”