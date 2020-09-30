BREAKING NEWS: No to more time for CW applications

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) says that he has received word from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services today that the agency will not provide more time for filing applications for CW-1 workers as fiscal year 2020 ends tomorrow, Oct. 1. More details later
