BREAKING NEWS: Guam posts 141st COVID-19-related death
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 141st COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 8:30pm on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The patient was a 72-year-old female, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions. She tested positive on June 26, 2021.
“Today, our grief continues. As we work [toward] rebuilding Guam, we are reminded that the COVID-19 virus remains a threat to our community, most especially those who have yet to get vaccinated. To those who loved her, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], [Lt. Gov.] Josh [Tenorio], and I offer our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “While we are so close to achieving Operation Liberate Guam, our local initiative to vaccinate 80% of our adult population, the work cannot stop there. We will continue our aggressive campaign until everyone eligible receives the protection the vaccine provides.” (PR)