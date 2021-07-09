BREAKING NEWS: HK back on CNMI visa waiver program

Share











Gov. Ralph DLG Torres announced today that the Biden administration has approved his request for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to re-include Hong Kong in the CNMI Visa Waiver program.

“This is big news, as it allows us to jumpstart plans to reopen tourism with a stable and beneficial travel partner for the CNMI. Hong Kong has seen no local COVID-19 cases for a month, and they are gradually getting their people vaccinated,” Torres said.

Torres wrote Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on April 8, 2021, to request DHS to re-include Hong Kong in the CNMI Visa Waiver program in order to safely resume tourism. He emphasized the importance of resuming tourism with trusted travel partners in order to support the long-term wellbeing of the people of the CNMI. (PR)