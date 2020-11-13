BREAKING NEWS: Guam posts 92nd COVID-19-related death
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 92nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 5:36am today. The patient was a 69-year-old male with underlying conditions compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 8, 2020, and was a known positive case.
“With the passing of another individual because of COVID-19, the troubles of our hearts are enlarged. May his family accept our sincerest condolences and sympathies,” said Guam Gove. Lou Leon Guerrero. “We are told that those whose spirits are crushed will be saved. Let us not wait for that day—instead let us go forth with determination to win the battle against this virus.”