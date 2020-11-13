BREAKING NEWS: 93rd COVID-19-related death in Guam
Tag: Guam
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 93rd COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City at approximately 12:06pm today. The patient was a 59-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was a known COVID-19 case.
“May his memory be a blessing to those he left behind. Though words are never enough, to his family and friends, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies,” said Guam, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Each of us plays a part in this fight. We must continue to remain vigilant and slow the spread of this virus as best we can.”