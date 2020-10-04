BREAKING NEWS: Guam reports 52nd COVID-19-related death
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 52nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 1:30pm today. The patient was a 66-year-old female with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. She was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH. The patient was swabbed upon arrival and her test yielded a positive result.
“Earlier this afternoon we lost another to COVID-19. To those who loved her, please accept our deepest condolences and sympathies. May you find comfort from the outpouring of support from an island that grieves with you,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Our days of mourning continue, but so does our commitment to defeating this awful virus. All of us know our part in this fight, and I ask every one of you to remain vigilant, be cautious, and stay safe.”