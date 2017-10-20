BREAKING NEWS: High surf advisory

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, a long period west swell will shift toward the northwest this weekend.

 

A high surf advisory remains in effect on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota until 6pm Wednesday next week.

 

For west facing reefs, expect hazardous surf at 11 to 14 feet through Sunday.

 

Surf will slowly diminish starting later Sunday but will remain hazardous through Wednesday.

 

For south facing shores, expect hazardous surf at 7 to 10 feet tonight. Surf should diminish to below hazardous levels by Saturday in Guam and on Rota.

 

The public is being advised to avoid venturing out to exposed reef lines and beaches, especially those facing west and south, as rip currents will be life threatening. (EOC)

