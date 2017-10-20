BREAKING NEWS: Tropical Storm Condition 3  up in CNMI

Based on information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center-State Warning Point: Tropical Depression 27W has strengthened into a tropical storm.

A tropical storm watch is now in effect for Saipan, Tinian, Alamagan, Pagan, and Agrihan.

As of 1pm today, Tropical Depression 27W was about 470 miles east-southeast of Saipan, about 475 miles east-southeast of Tinian, about 470 miles east-southeast of Rota, about 485 miles east-southeast of Guam, and about 270 miles north of Chuuk.

It had maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour.

Its present movement is south.

At 1pm today, the center of Tropical Storm 27W was moving south at 10 mph. It is expected to loop slowly around to a west-northwest heading by tonight, then increase its forward speed as it heads northwest on Saturday. This track takes it to within 70 miles northeast of Saipan on Sunday morning as a severe tropical storm, with winds around 70 mph.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph.

Tropical Storm 27W is expected to strengthen through Sunday as it passes northeast of Saipan. Once past Saipan, Tropical Storm 27W is expected to slowly weaken as it moves near the northern CNMI islands of Alamagan, Pagan, and Agrihan.

Tropical storm force winds extend out about 35 miles from the center in the southeast quadrant, about 65 miles in the northeast quadrant, 75 miles in the southwest quadrant and about 90 miles in the northwest quadrant.

Because of the anticipated threat of the tropical storm acting governor Victor B. Hocog has declared Tropical Storm Condition 3 for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, Agrihan, Alamagan, and Pagan as of 2pm today.

Residents should continue initial preparedness steps to include securing loose objects around the house and/or removing and securing objects to prevent them from being picked up and propelled by possible, strong winds.

The CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point will be monitoring the movement of Tropical Storm 27W and will be issuing out bulletins as they become available. Keep a close watch on updates to weather forecasts and stay informed on the latest statements and advisories, which will be available through local media sources and NOAA weather radio broadcast on 162.5 megahertz, or call the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at 237-8000 or 664-8000, and for the Northern Islands to contact the CNMI EOC State Warning Point at high frequency single side band radio on frequency 5.205.0.

The next scheduled advisory will be issued by the National Weather Service at 8pm, with an intermediate advisory at 5pm this afternoon. (EOC)