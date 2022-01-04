BREAKING NEWS: Impeachment committee to send impeachment resolution to full House for action
Members of the House of Representatives Special Investigating Committee on Impeachment unanimously voted today, Tuesday, to send to the full House for action House Resolution 22-14 that impeaches Gov. Ralph DLG Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty in violation of Article 3, Section 19 of the CNMI Constitution.
Committee on Impeachment chair Rep. Blas Jonathan T. Attao (R-Saipan) announced the closing of the nine-member committee and stated that he will send their report to House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez (Ind-Saipan).
More details to follow.