BREAKING NEWS: JGO chair Babauta pre-files resolution impeaching Torres

House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) pre-filed today, Friday, a House Resolution impeaching Gov. Ralph DLG Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty.

House Resolution 22-14 is supported by six Democrat representatives, two Republicans, and two independents.

The six Democrats who signed the resolution are Reps. Christina E. Sablan, Edwin K. Propst, Vicente C. Camacho, Richard T. Lizama, Denita K. Yangetmai, and Corina Manglona.

The two Republicans who signed the resolution are vice speaker Blas Jonathan T. Attao and Ralph N. Yumul.

Reps. Joel C. Camacho and Donald M. Manglona, both independents, also signed the resolution.

As of this afternoon, House Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez and Joseph A. Flores, both independents, also did not sign the resolution, along with two Democrats—Sheila J. Babauta and Leila C. Staffler.

The five others who have not signed the resolution are Republicans Roy A. Ada, Patrick H. San Nicolas, Angel A. Demapan, Joseph Lee Pan T. Guerrero, and John Paul P. Sablan.

In Torres’ lawsuit against the JGO Committee, he noted that there is no pending legislation related to the issues identified in the subpoena served on him, nor do they concern any subject on which legislation could be had, nor are any impeachment proceedings pending.

More details to follow.