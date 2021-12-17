BREAKING NEWS: Torres’ statement on House articles of impeachment

By
|
Posted on Dec 17 2021

Tag:
Share

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has issued the following statement about House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) pre-filing today, Friday, a House resolution impeaching Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty:

“Today is a dark day for our islands because a Democrat led House chooses to divide rather than unite; continues to spend millions on baseless allegations rather than invest in sound future for our people by working on real solutions.

“Today is a dark day for our islands. After months and months of wasteful spending of time and resources, instead of working together to help our people during this unprecedented global crisis, the Democrat-led House chooses posture and use their time to pursue even more false and baseless charges.

“Democrat Rep. Celina Babauta would rather continue to waste millions of dollars in taxpayer money trying to rehash legal opinions despite knowing full well that there is no wrongdoing. Neither the attorney general nor the FBI have issued any findings of fact of corruption of illegal acts on my part as governor.

“So why?

“Why the constant personal attacks and efforts to assassinate my character when they know there have been no crimes committed.

“Because they are not interested in the truth or the process.  They are maneuvering to fulfill their own political ambitions. Clearly, my political enemies will create chaos and division in our small community if it means they can advance their own political agenda and career.

“Instead of coming up with solutions to our differences and present their own ideas of how to move our islands forward together, they huddle in their selective committee to fish for any slight mistake or oversight.

“I refused to play into their political circus before and I will continue to fight this ridiculous and reprehensible encroachment on the Executive Branch.

“Rather than entertain their relentless attacks on my administration I will continue to move forward and worth with business leaders and others in our community to push our recovery plan forward for a better CNMI.

“I leave our people with this simple fact: After two super-typhoons and our successful ongoing recoveries, and fighting back a global pandemic with hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds, the federal government has found no crime and no malfeasance. Nothing. Rather, my administration has been received commendations for the many successful stories of our people working to help to get the CNMI back on its feet.

“That alone speaks to the farce that Reps. Ed Probst, Celina Babauta, and Tina Sablan are trying to perpetrate on the people of CNMI.” (PR)

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

‘A great friend to many of us in the CNMI’

Posted On Nov 25 2021
, By
0

Tinian youth lead beautification efforts to promote village and island pride

Posted On Nov 12 2021
, By
0

Bill to protect gov’t whistleblowers is introduced in House

Posted On Nov 12 2021
, By
0

House overrides Torres’ veto of feasibility study on casino gaming

Posted On Nov 01 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

Are you done with your Christmas shopping?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

November 2021 - January 2022 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Precinct 2 sets yearend village cleanup

Posted On Dec 16 2021

Improving air quality in the CNMI

Posted On Dec 02 2021

Guam Green Growth has its 1st Conservation Corps graduates  

Posted On Nov 25 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 14, 2021

Posted On Dec 14 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 13, 2021

Posted On Dec 13 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - December 10, 2021

Posted On Dec 10 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

December 17, 2021, 4:52 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 69%
wind speed: 9 m/s E
wind gusts: 9 m/s
UV-Index: 2
sunrise: 6:36 AM
sunset: 5:50 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune