BREAKING NEWS: Torres’ statement on House articles of impeachment

Gov. Ralph DLG Torres has issued the following statement about House of Representatives Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee chair Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) pre-filing today, Friday, a House resolution impeaching Torres for alleged commission of felonies, corruption, and neglect of duty:

“Today is a dark day for our islands because a Democrat led House chooses to divide rather than unite; continues to spend millions on baseless allegations rather than invest in sound future for our people by working on real solutions.

“Today is a dark day for our islands. After months and months of wasteful spending of time and resources, instead of working together to help our people during this unprecedented global crisis, the Democrat-led House chooses posture and use their time to pursue even more false and baseless charges.

“Democrat Rep. Celina Babauta would rather continue to waste millions of dollars in taxpayer money trying to rehash legal opinions despite knowing full well that there is no wrongdoing. Neither the attorney general nor the FBI have issued any findings of fact of corruption of illegal acts on my part as governor.

“So why?

“Why the constant personal attacks and efforts to assassinate my character when they know there have been no crimes committed.

“Because they are not interested in the truth or the process. They are maneuvering to fulfill their own political ambitions. Clearly, my political enemies will create chaos and division in our small community if it means they can advance their own political agenda and career.

“Instead of coming up with solutions to our differences and present their own ideas of how to move our islands forward together, they huddle in their selective committee to fish for any slight mistake or oversight.

“I refused to play into their political circus before and I will continue to fight this ridiculous and reprehensible encroachment on the Executive Branch.

“Rather than entertain their relentless attacks on my administration I will continue to move forward and worth with business leaders and others in our community to push our recovery plan forward for a better CNMI.

“I leave our people with this simple fact: After two super-typhoons and our successful ongoing recoveries, and fighting back a global pandemic with hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funds, the federal government has found no crime and no malfeasance. Nothing. Rather, my administration has been received commendations for the many successful stories of our people working to help to get the CNMI back on its feet.

“That alone speaks to the farce that Reps. Ed Probst, Celina Babauta, and Tina Sablan are trying to perpetrate on the people of CNMI.” (PR)