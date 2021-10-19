BREAKING NEWS: Kilili to run for delegate post anew

Posted on Oct 20 2021

Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan (Ind-MP) announced in a social media post today that he will seek re-election as delegate for the Commonwealth.

“So, today I am announcing my decision to run for delegate again. It is in Congress I can best serve to make the lives of the people of the Northern Marianas better. That is the work I will continue to do for you if you so choose on election day next year. And I ask for your understanding and your support,” he said in his post on his Facebook page. More details later.

 

Saipan Tribune

